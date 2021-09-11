CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Benedictine notches first win as Justin Thomas makes big plays against North Oconee

Savannah Morning News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenedictine senior Justin Thomas' performance was a microcosm of how his team played Friday night against North Oconee. The talented running back and cornerback made some big plays in scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 210 yards. He also made a costly mistake. In the end, the good far outweighed the bad as the Cadets surged past the Titans 48-17 to register their first win while playing a challenging non-region schedule.

