ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with pockets of light through the evening. Otherwise remnants of Nicholas will keep SGA with clouds and rain chances through the weekend into early next week. Not all day rain but watch for periods of moderate to heavy rain mostly afternoons and evenings. For now the damp conditions are providing a nice break from the summer heat and humidity. Highs remain below average low-mid 80s while lows stay slightly above in the low 70s.

ALBANY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO