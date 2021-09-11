CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Demonstrate kindness to healthcare workers

News Enterprise
 7 days ago

Can we put aside our politics for a moment and consider our family, friends and neighbors involved in healthcare and related professions?. Try to forget about conspiracy theories for a moment. Disregard those ugly social media posts criticizing the unvaccinated or challenging the intelligence of the vaccinated. If you are mad at Joe Biden, Andy Beshear, members of the state legislature or any politician past, present or future, temporarily stifle your anger.

www.thenewsenterprise.com

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I'm a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I've had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLBT

Jehovah's Witnesses healthcare workers lean on faith to make it through pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jehovah's Witnesses, many frontline workers across the state are turning to faith to help with burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Deaths from COVID-19 can be so random," said Nicole Pace, a registered nurse from Holly Springs. "We've seen people come in with a small cough or a runny nose, who are otherwise healthy, that don't recover like they should."
RELIGION
beckershospitalreview.com

Northern California healthcare workers vote to strike in October

More than 500 healthcare workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif., and John Muir Behavioral Health Center in Concord, Calif., have voted to strike in October, according to Sept. 14 hospital and union statements. The workers, who are members of Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare West, cited inadequate...
CONCORD, CA
KITV.com

ICU doctor warns mental health crisis growing for frontline healthcare workers

While some are protesting vaccine mandates, one frontline doctor is pleading for anti-vaccination groups to consider the greater good. ICU doctor and surgeon Dr. Cecily Wang is used to seeing the worst when she's deployed to war zones and disasters as part of the U.S. National Disaster Medical Team and Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian medical organization.
MENTAL HEALTH
waxahachiesun.com

Feed the Fight takes breakfast to Baylor healthcare workers

With the hospitals full of COVID-19 patients, there is much to fight for here in Ellis County, and the local initiative, Feed the Fight, is grateful for the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie staff "who show up every day, but especially on Labor Day, to fight for our friends and neighbors!"
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
kmvt

Healthcare workers still struggling with vaccine mandate deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The deadline for St. Luke's employees to get their first vaccine shot was September 1st, and for other hospital system employees, the deadline is quickly approaching. Some are concerned the vaccine mandate will put an unneeded strain on an already stressed hospital system, but medical officers say the risk of having unvaccinated workers is too great.
TWIN FALLS, ID
portlandsocietypage.com

Community Leaders Encourage Oregonians to Support Healthcare Workers

Portland, OR. Oregon has had eight consecutive weeks of increasing hospitalization rates from COVID-19. State leaders say professionals on the front line are feeling the stress. It's not just doctors and nurses who are feeling the stress, it's all of those who keep the hospitals running, like janitors, security staff, cafeteria personnel, and those who greet the public.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Local group puts together care packages for healthcare workers

As part of the state-wide "We Care" movement, a group of The Dalles locals took 12 boxes full of snacks and other treats to Mid-Columbia Medical Center as a 'thank you' to medical professionals working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Debi Ferrer, the primary organizer of the event, said they felt...
THE DALLES, OR

