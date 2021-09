After opening the season by sweeping a pair of Southern California tournaments, the No. 6 Long Beach State men’s water polo team is off to its best start since 2005. The Beach (8-0) picked up a quality win over No. 9 UC San Diego at the Triton Tournament, and then beat 2018 NCAA Tournament foe No. 19 Pomona-Pitzer at the Inland Empire Classic last weekend. Coach Gavin Arroyo said the 11-7 win over UCSD showed him what kind of squad he has because they played a good team and had some tough calls go against them in the second quarter.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO