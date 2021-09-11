CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Ice Age Landscapes Buried Under the Seafloor Have Been Mapped by Scientists

Cover picture for the articleScientists have captured surreal images of bygone ice age landscapes that are now buried under the seafloor between Great Britain and northern Europe. The ancient scenery includes enormous meltwater channels, called tunnel valleys, that were originally probed by sophisticated seismic surveys on behalf of oil and gas companies. A team led by James Kirkham, a PhD student at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), have used the unprecedented data to peer back in time at ice ages over the past million years, a record that contains important clues about how modern ice sheets could respond to human-driven climate change.

