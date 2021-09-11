Lost Ice Age Landscapes Buried Under the Seafloor Have Been Mapped by Scientists

While quantum computers are already here, they're very much limited prototypes for now. It's going to take a while before they're fulfilling anything close to their maximum potential, and we can use them the way we do regular (classical) computers. That moment is now a little nearer though, as scientists have got three entangled qubits operating together on a single piece of silicon. It's the first time that's ever been done, and the silicon material is important: that's what the electronics inside today's computers are based on, so it's another advancement in bridging the gap between the quantum and classical computing realms. Qubits are the quantum...

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO