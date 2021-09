Ange Postecoglou insisted he was “as surprised as anyone” when Dominic McKay departed as Celtic chief executive on Friday.McKay had only officially taken over from Peter Lawwell on July 1 but the Parkhead club cited “personal reasons” for him stepping down, with Celtic’s Director of Legal and Football Affairs, Michael Nicholson, appointed as acting chief executive officer.Postecoglou, who sat alongside McKay on the day he was confirmed manager in the summer, was speaking after the 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County at Parkhead, which came courtesy of a deflected goal from debutant defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and a brace from...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO