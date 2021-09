Queen mentioned earlier this year they had been working on a new song with Adam Lambert, but it appears that work has come to a halt. Roger Taylor said in a new interview with MOJO (as transcribed by Classic Rock), “Brian [May] suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why. We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired. We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty damn good, and I hope it comes to light.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO