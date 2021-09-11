CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accomack County, VA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
County
Northampton County, VA
County
Accomack County, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Swimming#Beach Hazards Statement

Comments / 0

Community Policy