Public Safety

FALMOUTH HIT-AND-RUN: Appx. 81-year-old left in critical condition… driver still at large… [HN VIDEO]

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – A male pedestrian, described as being 81-years-old, was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. At around 11:27 p.m. … Continue reading → The post FALMOUTH HIT-AND-RUN: Appx. 81-year-old left in critical condition… driver still at large… [HN VIDEO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN HIT & RUN IN YARMOUTH: Driver leaves woman in critical condition, with fractured skull… [HN VIDEO PRESENTATION]

WEST YARMOUTH – A woman was Medflighted in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene last evening. At around 9:30 p.m., Yarmouth police and EMTs responded to Route 28 in the area of the Bayside … Continue reading → The post VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN HIT & RUN IN YARMOUTH: Driver leaves woman in critical condition, with fractured skull… [HN VIDEO PRESENTATION] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
‘Do the right thing’: Good Samaritans call out hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 81-year-old pedestrian in Falmouth

Police have launched an investigation after an 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Falmouth on Friday night. Officers responding to a reported car vs. pedestrian crash in the area of 201 Grand Ave. in Falmouth Heights found an elderly man suffering from fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The man was walking on the sidewalk with three other people when the speeding vehicle traveled onto the sidewalk and struck the man from behind, according to Falmouth police.
FALMOUTH, MA
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Falmouth

An 81-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Friday night. The vehicle involved fled the scene of the crash, Falmouth police said. The accident was reported around 11:35 p.m. in the area of 201 Grand Avenue in Falmouth Heights. The victim was...
FALMOUTH, MA
Winthrop Harbor man, 74, in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

A 74-year-old motorcyclist suffered severe injuries Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash with a semitrailer truck in northern Lake County, authorities said Tuesday. The Winthrop Harbor man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle west on Russell Road about 4 p.m. when he began a right turn onto northbound Kilbourne Road in Newport Township, according to Lake County sheriff's police. At the same time, a truck driving south on Kilbourne made a right turn onto Russell, striking the motorcycle, sheriff's police said.
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
Public Safety
