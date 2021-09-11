FALMOUTH HIT-AND-RUN: Appx. 81-year-old left in critical condition… driver still at large… [HN VIDEO]

Police have launched an investigation after an 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Falmouth on Friday night. Officers responding to a reported car vs. pedestrian crash in the area of 201 Grand Ave. in Falmouth Heights found an elderly man suffering from fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The man was walking on the sidewalk with three other people when the speeding vehicle traveled onto the sidewalk and struck the man from behind, according to Falmouth police.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO