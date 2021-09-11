Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

The Venice Film Festival was a serene, sun-blessed blast of a festival. Nothing beats getting up at the crack of dawn and sleepwalking onto the 7 am water bus from the mainland to the Lido, the beautiful Venetian island where the festival is held. After almost two years without going to any major film festivals, attending Venice for the first time was a daunting, yet exciting challenge. However, these fears were soon washed away as the front-heavy festival kicked into gear, forcing everyone to adapt to the sporadic, constantly busy festival way of life. Almost every day consisted of watching, writing, watching, writing, watching and a light sprinkle of more writing to top off the day. Naturally, this was all mixed in with the endless consumption of pizza and pasta, which arguably played just as big a part in the festival experience as the selected films.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO