Slate and Ash Landforms review

By Computer Music
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a fine example of how far you can go in the Kontakt instrument environment, Landforms excels in all capacities. Slate and Ash is Will Slater and Simon Ashdown; these are names which may not be instantly recognisable, but they are well known among a sizeable and respected clutch of elite cinematic composers. They have contributed music and sound design to mainstream Hollywood releases, working alongside the likes of the late Jóhann Jóhannsson and Daniel Pemberton. Apart from being fine musicians in their own right, Slate and Ash specialises in some of the most creative sound design work you’ll hear in media and music today.

Person
Daniel Pemberton
Person
Jóhann Jóhannsson
