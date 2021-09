Georgia is looking to add at least one more wide receiver in its class and it just so happens that the nation's No. 2 wide receiver announced his top 3 on Friday. East St. Louis (Mo.) five-star Luther Burden named Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri to his top group, with the program he originally committed to in Oct. 2020, Oklahoma, not making the cut. 247Sports National Analyst Allen Trieu confirmed on Friday that Burden, a December graduate, planned to announce his commitment on Oct. 20. He plans to be in Athens on Oct. 16 to see the Dawgs play Missouri.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO