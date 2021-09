Local hiking spots are a big hit for most people wanting to get outside for fresh air and exercise, but you don’t have to go where everyone else goes. Try one of these “off the beaten path” hikes and you’ll either have long stretches of them to yourself or even the entire trail. Plus, some of these have cool attractions for kids like playgrounds, lakes, and bridges to run over; one of them is even a dormant volcano! They’re all short and sweet, which is perfect for little legs, and most are flat and easy for little bikes or strollers to roll along. Pick out one or all of these and put them on your calendar for a fun family hike.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO