For Your Information for Sept. 11, 2021

It was reported Louis I. Leasor, 76, of Napoleon was traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. Route 24 off the Industrial Drive off-ramp at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 6, entering the eastbound lanes traveling westbound. Leasor then side-swiped an eastbound vehicle operated by Raye S. Spivey, 60, of Franklin, Virginia. Spivey was not injured. Leasor was possibly injured and transported to Toledo Hospital by Napoleon Rescue. Damage to Leasor’s vehicle was disabling, and damage to Spivey’s vehicle was minor.