The man who shot and killed Samuel T. Bennett on the Zionsville Rail Trail the morning of April 28, 2019, has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and awaits sentencing. James E. Hughes, 26, of Zionsville will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Boone Circuit Court. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood stated that when a defendant enters a plea of guilty but mentally ill that is accepted by the court, the defendant is sentenced in the same manner as someone found guilty of the offense. But the plea is different from an insanity plea and allows the defendant to receive mental health services following sentencing.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO