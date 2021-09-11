Honor 9/11 heroes by remembering
Emergency responders and their families know their lives can change in an instant, and that was never more apparent than Sept. 11, 2001. That was the date terrorists took over and crashed two jet airliners into New York City’s World Trade Centers. A third crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth was believed headed for the Capitol but passengers aboard the plane charged the cockpit and forced the jet down before hitting its target.www.northwestsignal.net
