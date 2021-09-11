CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napoleon, OH

Honor 9/11 heroes by remembering

By BRIAN KOELLER NWS Editor
Northwest Signal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency responders and their families know their lives can change in an instant, and that was never more apparent than Sept. 11, 2001. That was the date terrorists took over and crashed two jet airliners into New York City’s World Trade Centers. A third crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth was believed headed for the Capitol but passengers aboard the plane charged the cockpit and forced the jet down before hitting its target.

www.northwestsignal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Government
City
Napoleon, OH
Napoleon, OH
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor 9#Volunteer Fire Department#9 11#Pentagon#The World Trade Centers

Comments / 0

Community Policy