Public Health

With more doses, Uganda takes vaccination drive to markets

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — At a taxi stand by a bustling market in Kampala, Uganda's capital, traders simply cross a road or two, get a shot in the arm and rush back to their work.

Times Daily

Latest: EU commits 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa

BRUSSELS — The European Union is committing 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa.
HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

Nuevo Laredo holds vaccine drive for second dose

After waiting for about six weeks, people around Nuevo Laredo received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine during another vaccine drive. The push is the second which has been done by the city this summer as they intend to get as much of the city vaccinated as possible. Last time the vaccine drive helped vaccinate more than 100,000 people in the city, and the same amount of people were expected to get their second dose.
LAREDO, TX
AFP

China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people

China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus -- 71 percent of its population -- official figures showed Thursday. The country where the virus was first detected has mostly curbed the virus within its borders, but is racing to get the vast majority of its population vaccinated as a new outbreak flickers in the southeast. "As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng at a press briefing. Chinese health authorities said late last month that 890 million people in China had been fully vaccinated and two billion doses administered.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Times Daily

Danes take precautions after swine flu crops up in Germany

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Denmark on Friday urged hunters, truckdrivers and farmers to use extra care in cleaning their equipment and to avoid importing meat products following recent reports of African swine fever cases among domestic pigs in neighboring Germany.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Access, travel rules influence missionary vaccine policies

COVID-19 vaccine refusal rates may be high among white evangelical Christians, but the International Mission Board — which deploys thousands of missionaries — is not hesitant about the shot.
TRAVEL
Reuters

U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, bring the total number...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Alabama could see COVID medication supplies reduced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could see its shipments of monoclonal antibodies reduced as federal officials take over distribution to equitably dispense the limited life-saving resource during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state health officer said.
ALABAMA STATE
Axios

AstraZeneca agrees to give EU 200M more vaccine doses, ending legal dispute

AstraZeneca agreed to deliver 200 million more doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union by the end of the first quarter of 2022, the company announced Friday. Why it matters: The deal ends a monthslong legal dispute between AstraZeneca and the EU over vaccine supplies and will bring the total number of doses delivered by the company to the EU to 340 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
caribbeantoday.com

Canada Donates AstraZeneca Doses to Vaccinate 15,000 More People in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Health officials are now in a position to fully vaccinate another 15,000 of its citizens against COVID-19, following a donation of 30,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the Government of Canada. The gift, which arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday afternoon as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

While urging vaccination, WHO declines jab data on its staff

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations' health agency, which has repeatedly urged the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other illnesses, on Friday declined to say how many of its own staffers have followed that advice.
GENEVA, AL
Times Daily

UK court rules under-16s can get puberty blocking drugs

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Court of Appeal ruled Friday that doctors can prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to children under 16 without a parent's consent, overturning a lower court's decision that a judge's approval should be needed.
HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS

