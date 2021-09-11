(Published in the Norman Trans...

Notification of Rights under FERPA for Moore Public Schools. The Family Educational Rights and Pri- vacy Act (FERPA) afford parents and stu- dents over 18 years of age eligible stu- dents) certain rights with respect to the student's education records. They are: The right to lnspect and review the stu- dent's education records within 45 days of the day the District receives a request for access. Parents or eligible students should submit to the school principal or appropriate school official a written re- quest that identifies the record & they wish to inspect. The principal will make arrangements for access and notify the parent or eligible student of the time and place where the records may be in- spected. The right to request the amend- ment of the student's education records that the parent or eligible student be- lieves is inaccurate or misleading. Par- ents or eligible students may ask the dis- trict to amend a record that they believe is inaccurate or misleading. They should write the school principal, clearly identify the part of the record they want changed, and specify why it's inaccurate or mis- leading. lf the district decides not to amend the record as requested by the parent or eligible student, the district will notify the parent or eligible student of the decision and advise them of their right to a hearing regarding the request for amendment. Additional information re- garding the hearing procedures will be provided to the parent or eligible student when notified of the right to a hearing. The right to consent to disclosures of per- sonally identifiable information contained in the student's education records, except to the extent that FERPA authorizes dis- closure without consent. One exception which permits disclosure without consent is disclosure to school officials with legiti- mate educational interests. A school offi- cial is a person employed by the district as an administrator, supervisor, instruc- tor, or support staff member (including health or medical staff and law enforce- ment unit personnel); a person serving on the school board; a person or company with whom the district has contracted to perform a special task (such as attorney, auditor, medical consultant, or therapist); or a parent or student serving on an offi- cial committee, such as a disciplinary or grievance committee, or assisting an- other school official in performing his or her tasks. A school official has a legiti- mate educational interest if the official needs to review an education record in order to fulfill his or her professional re- sponsibility. Upon request, the district dis- closes education records without consent to officials of another school district in which a student seeks or intends to en- roll. The school district routinely discloses students' names, addresses and tele- phone numbers to military recruiters un- less a parent or eligible student who has reached the age of 18 requests not to disclose such information. The right to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education concerning alleged failures by the District to comply with the require- ment of FERPA. The name and address of the office that administers FERPA are: Family Policy Compliance Office.