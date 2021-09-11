CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

With more doses, Uganda takes vaccination drive to markets

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda is accelerating its vaccination drive in order to administer 128,000 doses that recently arrived and expire at the end of September. The East African country of 44 million has not had adequate supplies of vaccines to reach its target of inoculating 5 million people deemed vulnerable, including the medical workers and the elderly. With deliveries of vaccine doses arriving, Uganda is ramping up its vaccination campaign, including giving jabs at tents set up by the Red Cross in several locations in Kampala. Until this week residents could only get vaccines at health centers.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Nuevo Laredo holds vaccine drive for second dose

After waiting for about six weeks, people around Nuevo Laredo received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine during another vaccine drive. The push is the second which has been done by the city this summer as they intend to get as much of the city vaccinated as possible. Last time the vaccine drive helped vaccinate more than 100,000 people in the city, and the same amount of people were expected to get their second dose.
LAREDO, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Latest: EU commits 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa

BRUSSELS — The European Union is committing 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the donation comes on top of 250 million already committed and underscores the EU resolve to boost global vaccination. Von der Leyen called it an “investment in solidarity...
HEALTH
wkzo.com

U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech, bring the total number of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doses#Vaccinations#Associated Press Kampala#Ap#East African#The Red Cross
newschain

India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday

India has administered 25 million doses during a special Covid-19 vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place on Friday as he turned 71, and the Health Ministry said the drive had raised India’s overall vaccinations to more than 790 million. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 Update: Three Vaccine Doses are Likely Needed for Full Protection, Fauci Says; and More

Three Doses of COVID Vaccine Likely Needed, Says Fauci. With a mass booster rollout likely to take place in the coming weeks pending FDA authorization, it seems likely that three doses of the vaccine are needed to achieve full protection, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, per a CNN article, who cited two Israli-based studies that found attenuated infections among people who got a booster shot. Fauci says there was good reason to believe that a third dose “will actually be durable, and if it is durable, then you’re going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

Moderna takes steps toward single-dose vaccine for COVID-19 and the flu

Moderna is working on a single-dose vaccine to protect people against both COVID-19 and the flu. The vaccine would be a combination of a coronavirus booster shot and the company’s experimental flu shot. As of now, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is permitted for emergency use in the United States for those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This Could End the Pandemic in Just Two Months

The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life. Read on for 5 essential points from Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy