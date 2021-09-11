CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope’s Central Europe visit tests his health and diplomacy

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. His four-day visit to Hungary and Slovakia starting Sunday will not only test his health but also provide what may be one of the most awkward moments of his papacy — a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis scorns. Francis is only spending seven hours in Budapest before moving on to a three-day, hopscotch tour of neighboring Slovakia. The lopsided itinerary can’t help but suggest that Francis wanted to avoid giving Orban the bragging rights and political boost that come with hosting a pope for a proper state visit.

abc17news.com

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zuzana Caputova, the president who convinced Pope Francis to visit Eastern Europe

In February 2018, 27-year-old journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating the relationship of the Slovak mafia and the corrupt business world with the government, was murdered at his home, along with his girlfriend, Martina Kušnírová. The assassin’s confession revealed the nature of Kuciak’s work. A case that showed all the connections between the Slovak government and corruption and that caused a popular revolt in the street against the political class as had not been seen since the fall of communism. A 46-year-old human rights activist, environmentalist and LGBTI community defender ran for election in 2018 and won with 58% of the vote. It was Zuzana Caputova, the new president of Slovakia. The woman who convinced the Pope to visit his country for four long days that contrasts with the seven hours that the Pontiff spent this Sunday in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.
RELIGION
talesbuzz.com

Pope Francis urges openness to migrants during Central Europe tour

Pope Francis urges openness to migrants during Central Europe tour. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet. She is a featured...
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

Jewish Leaders Hope Pope's Slovakia Visit Will Heal Ties

Jewish leaders hope Pope Francis's visit to Slovakia this week will help further improve Catholic-Jewish relations in a country with a dark history of Holocaust collaboration where levels of anti-Semitism are still high. Under the orders of a Nazi puppet regime headed by a Catholic priest, tens of thousands of...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Times Daily

Pope meets Hungary's Orban at start of 4-day Europe trip

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in Hungary on Sunday on his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, kicking off a four-day pilgrimage with an awkward meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who represents the type of populist, nationalist leader Francis frequently criticizes. Copyright 2021 The...
RELIGION
mymixfm.com

Pope laments Europe’s fractures between individual rights and common good

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across eastern Europe. The 84-year-old Francis is making his first trip since undergoing intestinal...
RELIGION
Sacramento Bee

Pope visit a sign of inclusion for Slovakia’s excluded Roma

Pope Francis traveled to the far east of Slovakia on Tuesday to meet with the country’s Roma in a gesture of inclusion for the most socially excluded minority group in Slovakia, who have long suffered discrimination, marginalization and poverty. Francis’ visit to the Lunik IX settlement in Kosice is one...
RELIGION
BBC

Pope’s Slovakia visit sends signal after brief Hungary stop

Pope Francis has begun a four-day visit to Slovakia, the first papal visit to the country in 18 years. Typically, he's going out of his way to embrace the most excluded members of society - he'll tour a homeless shelter and also visit the impoverished Roma minority in Slovakia's far east.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#Budapest#Associated Press#Ap#Hungarian
The Independent

Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them.“Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists,” Francis said Wednesday en route home from Slovakia He noted that one of them, “poor guy,” had been hospitalized with the virus. That was an apparent reference to U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was hospitalized in the U.S. and placed on a ventilator last month after contracting the virus.Francis was asked about vaccine skeptics...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope rejects German archbishop's resignation over abuse

Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the archbishop of Hamburg who offered to step down in March after he was faulted for his handling of sexual abuse in his previous diocese.The papal nuncio's office in Berlin said in a statement posted on the Hamburg archdiocese's website Wednesday that the pontiff made his decision after two envoys traveled to Cologne in June to look into possible mistakes by senior church officials there in handling past sexual abuse cases. Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse's resignation offer followed the release of a report commissioned by his counterpart in Cologne which found...
RELIGION
AFP

Pope rails against vaccine 'denier' cardinals

Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke out against "denier" cardinals who refused the coronavirus vaccine, in an apparent swipe at his main opponent who recently contracted Covid-19. "In the College of Cardinals, there are a few deniers. One of them, the poor man, contracted the virus," the pontiff told reporters as he flew home from a trip to Slovakia. The 84-year-old did not name the man he was referring to, but conservative US Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Francis' fiercest and most vocal critics in the Catholic Church, was recently admitted to hospital in the United States with Covid-19. The pope said that in the heart of the Vatican, "everyone is vaccinated, with the exception of a small group".
PUBLIC HEALTH
