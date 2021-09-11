Opinion: We united to fight terrorism. We must unite again to beat COVID.

François Hollande (Rouen, 67 years old) faces his immediate future, his call as a witness in the macro-trial that begins this Wednesday for the jihadist attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris, with his eyes divided between the concern of the present that causes the return of the Taliban and a past that places him as a key part of everything that is going on now: he was the president of France when the worst Islamist attacks in the country’s history took place almost six years ago, which left 131 dead , hundreds of injured and a traumatized country. During his mandate (2012-2017), the socialist ordered international military operations against extremist targets, including Mali in 2013, which gave rise to the current Operation Barkhane in the Sahel, and Operation Chammal in Iraq and Syria against targets of the Islamic State. . At the same time, Hollande was the president who decided in 2014 to withdraw French troops from that Afghanistan, which now, after the United States’ march, has completely collapsed.

