Opinion: Cut Biden some slack, today's issues aren't all his fault

Regarding “Bret Stephens: Can Biden save his presidency?” (Sept. 8): When Bret Stephens states, “We are a country that could not keep a demagogue from the White House,” how is that President Joe Biden’s fault? “Could not stop an insurrection mob from storming the Capitol” happened on Trump’s watch. “Could not win (or at least avoid losing) a war” — that happened for 20 years, before Biden became president.