CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Opinion: Cut Biden some slack, today's issues aren't all his fault

By Letters to the Editor
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Bret Stephens: Can Biden save his presidency?” (Sept. 8): When Bret Stephens states, “We are a country that could not keep a demagogue from the White House,” how is that President Joe Biden’s fault? “Could not stop an insurrection mob from storming the Capitol” happened on Trump’s watch. “Could not win (or at least avoid losing) a war” — that happened for 20 years, before Biden became president.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Pearland, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Elections
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy