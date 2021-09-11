CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image: Hubble captures a sparkling cluster

By NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts NGC 6717, which lies more than 20,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. NGC 6717 is a globular cluster, a roughly spherical collection of stars tightly bound together by gravity. Globular clusters contain more stars in their centers than their outer fringes, as this image aptly demonstrates; the sparsely populated edges of NGC 6717 are in stark contrast to the sparkling collection of stars at its center.

