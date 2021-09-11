CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

9/11 jitter still haunt us 20 years later

Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jitters are what we had after 9/11, with suspicion, paranoia and fear lasting years. Still does. What’s your trigger? A fire engine rushing? The scream of a low flying jet? Bagpipes? Brings it all back, for a sec. Trauma embeds. It did as we watched, on live TV, the...

www.thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: 9/11 attacks still painful memory 20 years later

Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, many of us woke up to a nightmare, an unthinkably horrific scene that is still shaping our world today. Network news feeds from New York were bringing us footage of the World Trade Center skyscraper, one of America’s iconic structures, severely damaged and on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pnw.edu

9/11: Twenty Years Later

I have been remiss these past few years to acknowledge the tragedy set upon us twenty years ago on September 11, 2001. The day had an impact on the world, the nation, and on each and every one of us. Some of us lost loved ones and many of us still live with the impact of the other tragedies caused by the terrible attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Column: 9/11: Twenty years later, still a day no one will forget

For those of us who are old enough to remember, September 11th, 2001, was a day that none of us will ever forget. I can recall with vivid and clear images in my memory, the horrors of that day. As a surfer here on the N.H. Seacoast, we were all anticipating the waves from Hurricane Erin off the coast. Just as I was about to enter the water that morning at 8:15 a.m., I was told that it was freezing. So I went back home to grab my booties and gloves.
HAMPTON, NH
zip06.com

Twenty Years Later, 9/11 Still Elicits Memories, Emotions, and Lessons

It’s been 20 years, but the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, still occasionally linger in my mind, sometimes so vividly it feels like an event from yesterday. My family and I now live in Connecticut, more than 90 miles away from our former home, a one-bedroom, rent-controlled apartment in downtown Manhattan located five blocks from the World Trade Center. I work now as the associate editor at Shore Publishing, a job that keeps me constantly busy but also in touch with the goings-on in the Connecticut shoreline towns.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#United 93#The U S Postal Service#Lower Bucks County#Amtrak Acela#Americans#The Capitol Rotunda#Taliban#Dems#Pew#Al Qaeda
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
luxurylaunches.com

Facing losses of millions and a revenue slump of 60% – Donald Trump is in advanced talks to sell a crown jewel of his empire – The Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.

We have in recent times covered Mr. Donald Trump extensively. We have documented them all, from his political events to his quirks, appearances, and his never-ending ordeal. The iconic Trump International Hotel D.C and the Trump Towers have been more talked about than his children. Fact is, he has properties and children in equal measure and the hotels and properties are more talked about. Still, when the topic of Trump arises, you can’t help but have the Trump International Hotel D.C. as a part of the conversation, and that’s a habit we might have to get rid of and soon.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy