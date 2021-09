The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the battle of Farmageddon between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by host of the 3 Dog Thursday podcast TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) who’s calling this game from Ames, Iowa Saturday. Will Matt Campbell get his first win over the Iowa Hawkeyes? Should we be concerned about the Iowa State Cyclones after a lackluster performance against Northern Iowa? Will Kirk Ferentz and his Iowa Hawkeyes be able to shell out like they did against the Indiana Hoosiers? Will it Brock Purdy of Iowa State or Spencer Petras of Iowa who plays mistake free? Will Breece Hall be able to get more then 3 yards per carry against a stout Hawkeyes defense? Will the return of preseason all American tight end Charlie Kolar be the difference in this Cyclones offense? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO