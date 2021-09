Christian Life Academy upped its record to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in the NPCC with a 26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14 victory over Grove City Christian. Destiny Bickel logged 23 assists, 13 points and seven kills for the Eagles while Katie Beggs added 13 points and 12 kills and Hope Wry 11 kills and nine points. Savannah Bishop tacked on 11 points and Macayla Heim four kills and three blocks.