'Soul Surfer' Star AnnaSophia Robb Announces Engagement to Trevor Paul in New Instagram Post

By Gaone Pule
 7 days ago

The American actress, AnnaSophia Robb, is engaged to be married to her “best friend” and could not stop gushing about the delight of starting their new lives together.

AnnaSophia Robb took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 7, to announce that her boyfriend Trevor Paul popped the big question in an appreciation post writing:

“I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to love. We got engaged!!! YAHHHOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MH1k_0bsvd4kF00

THE ENGAGEMENT

She continued: "I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together." The post was accompanied by snapshots, with the first showing a closeup of the happy couple flashing.

The pair posed, leaning their heads together in the blurry photo with Robb's hand placed on Paul's face revealing the engagement ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ilGi_0bsvd4kF00

Fellow celebrities, including "Queer" star Tran France, commented on the post sending his huge congratulations to the couple, adding he is happy for them alongside a heart emoji.

One Instagram user said the two have the purest love while noting that he adores them, ending with warm congratulations. Whereas stylist Thomas Christos was so overwhelmed with the good news that he shared he was crying.

The second image displayed the couple having fun both riding separate bicycles while at the back with paddlers in front on each side.

The last picture showed “The Carrie Diaries” with her backside turned away from the camera, wearing a denim trench coat, giving a wink.

ROMANTIC EXCHANGE

In addition, the “Dr. Death" star also shared a sweet photo of them embracing each other by the water on her Instagram Stories writing a caption that stated Paul is her best friend for life.

The future groom himself commented on the heart-warming post with a simple orange emoji of which his wife-to-be returned the favor.

LOWKEY RELATIONSHIP

Robb has been relatively private about her love life over the years and told the New York Post in 2015 that she usually prefers to date non-famous people.

Having said that, the former child star’s relationship with Paul is low-key even though he has made a few appearances on her Instagram account.

