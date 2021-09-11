Week 4 Blitz: Mountain Island Charter duo sets to new Gaston record, accomplish team goal

It was another record setting day for the Broken Bow girls golf team as they set a new team score record Thursday winning the Awarii Challenge at the Awarii Dunes golf course at Axtell. After setting a new record with a 340 in their first meet of the year, the Broken Bow girls golf team bettered it with a 318 team total on Thursday. The next closest team was Minden who shot a 369. All five Broken Bow varsity golfers placed in the top 15. Camryn Johnson led the way for the Lady Indians finishing 2nd with a 76 followed closely by Emery Custer who was third with a 77. Taylor Schaaf was 4th with an 82 and Molly Custer placed 5th with an 83. Lainey Palmer finished 12th with a 91. The individual champion of the meet was Angela Messere of GICC with a 72. Broken Bow will travel to Gothenburg on Tuesday.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO