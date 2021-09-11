CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
War Child reissue compilation albums from the 2000s featuring Radiohead, Muse, David Bowie and more

By Daniel Peters
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWar Child UK have announced the re-release of four compilation albums from the 2000s: ‘1 Love’ (released in association with NME), ‘Hope’, ‘Help! A Day In The Life’ and ‘War Child Presents Heroes’. All are reissued via War Child Records, their independent label launched with Virgin Music earlier this year.

