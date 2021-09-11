CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The South will not rise again: The case for removing Confederate monuments

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

Wednesday, after public protests and court challenges, a towering, 60-foot-tall monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia’s capital of Richmond came down. The statue of the man on his horse was on that pedestal for 131 years, elevating for modern-day Virginians the life and legacy of a traitor who fought to preserve the vile institution of slavery.

We are not generally believers in systematic cleansing our history, of pulling down tributes to great but imperfect men like Teddy Roosevelt and Christopher Columbus. We do, however, make a pointed exception for the celebration of the heroes of the Confederacy, a special sickness in the South that demands correction lest the cancer of racism lingers in the American body. The words spoken by Archer Anderson , a fellow Confederate warrior, when the Lee monument was dedicated on May 29, 1890, help explain why. He began:

A people carves its own image in the monuments of its great men. Not Virginians only, not only those who dwell in the fair land stretching from the Potomac to the Rio Grande, but all who bear the American name may proudly consent that posterity shall judge them by the structure, which we are here to dedicate and crown with a heroic figure. For, as the Latin poet said that, wherever the Roman name and sway extended, there should be the sepulchre of Pompey, so today, in every part of America, the character and fame of Robert Edward Lee are treasured as a “possession for all time.”

And, if this be true of that great name, what shall be said of the circumstances which surround us on this day of solemn commemoration?

That at the end of the first quarter of a century after the close of a stupendous civil war, in which more than a million men struggled for the mastery during four years of fierce and bloody conflict, we should see the Southern States in complete possession of their local self-government, the Federal Constitution unchanged save as respects the great issues submitted to the arbitrament of war, and the defeated party — whilst in full and patriotic sympathy with all the present grandeur and imperial promise of a reunited country — still not held to renounce any glorious memory, but free to heap honors upon their trusted leaders, living or dead — all this reveals a character in which the American people may well be content to be handed down to history.

Though he did not intend it so, Anderson’s words perfectly encapsulate the case for ensuring that no statue of Lee, or any other Confederate traitor, continues to lord over the people and public spaces of this free land. A spot in some museum is more than good enough for them.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

New time capsule placed in pedestal of former Confederate monument

It follows the removal of the statue of General Robert E. Lee. Workers at the site in Virginia’s capital where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was taken down installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal, after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule were suspended.
POLITICS
Falls Church News-Press

Northam Hails Removal Of Lee Monument

Yesterday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement after the formal removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond:. “After 133 years, the statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down — the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South. The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
RICHMOND, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Virginia removes Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue, its largest Confederate monument

Crews removed a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee Wednesday morning, one of the largest and most recognizable symbols of Confederate history in the state. Workers harnessed the 12-ton statue and removed it from its 40-foot pedestal, eliciting cheers from hundreds watching. Some wore Black Lives Matter shirts and chanted, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Hey hey hey, goodbye.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
My Fox 8

How many Confederate monuments are left in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the largest remaining confederate monuments in the U.S. is now gone. The statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was taken down Wednesday. In North Carolina, 71 Confederate monuments remain, according to Southern Poverty Law Center. SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks said...
POLITICS
Wbaltv.com

Museum director explains significance of removing Confederate statues

One of the nation's largest Confederate monuments is gone, removed earlier Wednesday. The figure of Gen. Robert E. Lee towered over Virginia's capital city for more than a century. WBAL-TV 11 News explores what that means and takes a look at the status of Confederate monuments taken down right in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CW33 NewsFix

Largest Confederate statue in the country removed

Sponsored Content: Fashion Friday - white after Labor Day. California Senate unanimously passes bill to return Bruce's Beach back to descendants of black owners. Wicked outperforms the Cowboys, sees higher attendance. Dish with Daily Mail - Megan McCain joins Daily Mail as columnist. How America changed after 9/11. Dallas Morning...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Christopher Columbus
Alabama Now

Alabama AG seeks to revive Confederate monument lawsuit

The Alabama attorney general’s office is trying to revive its lawsuit over the removal of a Confederate monument from outside the county courthouse in the city of Huntsville. The state claimed in court documents that a judge shouldn’t have dismissed the suit just because someone anonymously paid a $25,000 fine...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
dioceseofnewark.org

Reflections on the removal of the Charlottesville Confederate statues

It happens every year. As the anniversary of the August 12, 2017, Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville approaches, I can feel the anxiety begin to rise. The first year, I wasn’t quite sure what was causing my dis-ease in the weeks leading up to A11/12 (as we who were there have shorthanded it). But once the 12th came, the sensitivity to loud noises, sirens, and helicopters flying overhead were pretty clear signals.
POLITICS
Gaston Gazette

Gaston County Confederate monument in court Monday

Gaston County commissioners return to court Monday in defense of a lawsuit filed against them and the county related to the Confederate monument positioned outside the courthouse. The county will argue it should not be a part of the lawsuit and will ask a Superior Court judge to dismiss the...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monuments#Virginians#Confederacy#American#Latin#Roman#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily News

The case for the Constitution

Benjamin Franklin, 81, wrote these words to deliver on the final day of the Constitutional Convention, Sept. 17, 1787. He was too weak to deliver the remarks, so James Wilson read them to the gathered delegates. I confess that there are several parts of this constitution which I do not at present approve, but I am not sure I shall never approve them: For having lived long, I have experienced ...
POLITICS
CBS Austin

Billboard raised calling for removal of Confederate monument from WilCo Courthouse

A billboard has been raised in Georgetown calling for the removal of a Confederate monument located in front of the Historic Williamson County Courthouse. The Southern Poverty Law Center is behind the billboard in support of Wilco Patriots, which is on the east side of I-35, just south of Leander Road, in Georgetown, and reads, “REMOVE the Confederate monument from our Square.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Virginia Mercury

With Confederates vanquished, what’s next for Richmond’s Monument Avenue?

Onlookers cheered as crews lifted a bronze likeness of Robert E. Lee off a 40-foot-tall, state-owned pedestal Wednesday. Officials say they plan to move what had been the country’s largest remaining Confederate statue into temporary storage. From there, its fate is TBD, as are plans for Monument Avenue as a whole — a boulevard built […] The post With Confederates vanquished, what’s next for Richmond’s Monument Avenue? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy