The South will not rise again: The case for removing Confederate monuments

Wednesday, after public protests and court challenges, a towering, 60-foot-tall monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia’s capital of Richmond came down. The statue of the man on his horse was on that pedestal for 131 years, elevating for modern-day Virginians the life and legacy of a traitor who fought to preserve the vile institution of slavery.

We are not generally believers in systematic cleansing our history, of pulling down tributes to great but imperfect men like Teddy Roosevelt and Christopher Columbus. We do, however, make a pointed exception for the celebration of the heroes of the Confederacy, a special sickness in the South that demands correction lest the cancer of racism lingers in the American body. The words spoken by Archer Anderson , a fellow Confederate warrior, when the Lee monument was dedicated on May 29, 1890, help explain why. He began:

A people carves its own image in the monuments of its great men. Not Virginians only, not only those who dwell in the fair land stretching from the Potomac to the Rio Grande, but all who bear the American name may proudly consent that posterity shall judge them by the structure, which we are here to dedicate and crown with a heroic figure. For, as the Latin poet said that, wherever the Roman name and sway extended, there should be the sepulchre of Pompey, so today, in every part of America, the character and fame of Robert Edward Lee are treasured as a “possession for all time.”

And, if this be true of that great name, what shall be said of the circumstances which surround us on this day of solemn commemoration?

That at the end of the first quarter of a century after the close of a stupendous civil war, in which more than a million men struggled for the mastery during four years of fierce and bloody conflict, we should see the Southern States in complete possession of their local self-government, the Federal Constitution unchanged save as respects the great issues submitted to the arbitrament of war, and the defeated party — whilst in full and patriotic sympathy with all the present grandeur and imperial promise of a reunited country — still not held to renounce any glorious memory, but free to heap honors upon their trusted leaders, living or dead — all this reveals a character in which the American people may well be content to be handed down to history.

Though he did not intend it so, Anderson’s words perfectly encapsulate the case for ensuring that no statue of Lee, or any other Confederate traitor, continues to lord over the people and public spaces of this free land. A spot in some museum is more than good enough for them.