For much of Floyd Mayweather’s career, the flamboyant and loquacious multiple division titlist was viewed as untouchable in the ring. Having beaten over 20 former world champions during his time as an active fighter, Mayweather has graced the squared circle against some of the sport’s all-time best. That list includes the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. Amongst those aforementioned names, Alvarez, while still pegged as an underdog, was viewed as a significant threat to sully the record of Mayweather.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO