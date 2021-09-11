GOOD NEWS: Fair Goat Show Results
BFB – Open Boer Goat Fullblood Buck Show
- 36: Wyatt Stevens, Even a Red Howler, 1, Junior Reserve Champion.
- 37: Casey Jo Stevens, Even Little Creek, 1, Junior Champion.
- 41: Wyatt Stevens, BGR Blue Gainey’s Ash Pork, 1, Yearly Champion, Grand Champion; Owen Orsak, BGR Blue Gainey’s/Ash Wal, 2, Yearly Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion.
- 42: Miles Orsak, CTDT Show me Dancings H, 1.
BFD – Open Boer Goat Fullblood Doe Show
- 19: Casey Jo Stevens, Even A Tipsy Sipsy, 1, Junior Champion, Reserve Champion; Dacota Higgins, KTM Red Hot Oreo, 2
- 20: Miles Orsak, WRL2 U Decide’s Simply Stu, 1, Junior Reserve Champion; Beth McClain, TST1 Windy Acres Miss Triu, 2; Justin Stuart Hobby Razy Red Shadow, 3.
BFD – Open Boer Goat Fullblood Doe Show
- 21: Justin Stuart, JSSG Love2 Pretty Posh, 1; Kelcey Pinkerton Smokin Cool Diva Spots, 2.
- 24: Grant Orsak, GW0 Rockin on your Stereo, 1, Yearly Champion; Payton Stuart Whiskey Rae Homestead Bo, 2.
- 25: Aris Barrientez, BGR Karen, 1.
- 26: Justin Stuart, JSSG Love2 Robin Mansion, 1, Yearly Champion Grand Champion.
- 30: Wyatt Stevens, DHTBG Lady Abilene, 1, Senior Champion; Justin Stuart, TKGB Photobomb, 2, Senior Reserve Champion.
BPD – Open Boer Goat Percentage Doe Show
- 02: Casey Jo Stevens, Even A Star Struck Lover, 1; Grant Orsak GWO Jamie Lynn, 2; April Bridget, LKSTR One and Only, 3.
- 03: Casey Jo Stevens, Ash Specialized Ash Bebe Z, 1, Junior Champion; Abe McClain, JMI Southern Secret, 2, Junior Reserve Champion; Beth McClain, BM04 Reload The Smoke, 3.
- 04: Abe McClain, WM07 Rogue Warfare, 1.
- 07: Miles Orsak, CBA Ginger, 1; Justin Stuart Whiskey Rae Homestead Sh, 2.
- 08: Owen Orsak, OBG8 Junior Miss, 1, Yearly Champion, Reserve Champion; Beth McClain, CGI Mystique, 2, Yearly Reserve Champion; April Bridget BLLS Hazel, 3.
- 09: April Bridget, Oyhee Voodoo, 1.
- 12: Wyatt Stevens, Even The Dew Girl, 1, Senior Champion, Grand Champion.
- 13: Kelcey Pinkerton, Pitts& Shaw Budreau’s Sass, 1, Senior Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion.
