Travis Kelce Says He Might Rock Baby-Face Look All Year, ‘We’ll See!’

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

To all those Chiefs fans who ain’t feeling Travis Kelce’s new baby-face look, we’re sorry in advance … ’cause the K.C. star tells TMZ Sports he might go beard-less — ALL YEAR!!!. The 31-year-old broke down the plans for his facial fuzz out at LAX this week … saying even...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

