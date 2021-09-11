CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Northern Harmony on tour: Sharing unique European music with Vermont

By Art Edelstein Arts Correspondent
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countries of Georgia, Bulgaria, Macedonia and Corsica have little in common unless you listen to their singing traditions. Each has a tradition of harmony singing, some very ancient in origin. Larry Gordon, the leader and founder of Northern Harmony, a touring group of singers is prepping his 10-person group for three concerts this month that will bring the unique sound and songs of these countries, and others, to a public that might be unfamiliar with this music.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshfield, VT
State
California State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Gordon

Comments / 0

Community Policy