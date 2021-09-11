CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, VT

Vermont Arts News

By Staff Report
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANDON — Firm favorite Chelsea Berry returns to Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. She is a singer-songwriter with the edge, power, and finesse of legends. Singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor calls her vocals “world class” and says of Berry, “A voice of remarkable power and control with a joyous soul. Brave and bright, Chelsea Berry is the real thing.” A firm favorite of Brandon Music audiences, Berry’s beautiful voice and commanding stage presence has brought her across the U.S. as regular support for Livingston and others as well as headliner of her own shows. Born and raised in Alaska, she now makes her home in Maine with her fiancé.

