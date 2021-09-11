CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Who Claims Alaska Airlines Fat Shamed Her to Undergo Weight Loss Surgery

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

The woman who claimed she got kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight because she was too fat has been doing some self-reflection… and now she’s going under the knife to slim down. A rep for Ray Lin Howard tells TMZ … ever since last week’s incident, Ray Lin’s felt uncomfortable...

www.foxbangor.com

