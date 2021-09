Usually, when nightfalls and the historic gates of Green-Wood Cemetery swing shut for the evening, no one living is allowed on the other side. But this year, the historic Brooklyn burial ground re-introduced Green-Wood After Hours, a series of guided tours where guests can explore the cemetery under the cover of darkness. These special tours end with a visit to the Catacombs, one of the oldest features of the Cemetery and an area rarely opened to the public. If you are an Untapped New York Insider, you can join a free, members-only after-hours tour on October 1st! (You can use code JOINUS for your first month free membership)

