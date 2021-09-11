CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art at the Kent: ‘20/20 Hindsight’: Rethinking the past through contemporary art

By Mary Gow Arts Correspondent
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feeling of sharp edges, cold steel and industry emanates from Gloria King Merritt’s triptych digital painting “Changing Gears,” a piece inspired by a vintage model used by a gear salesman. The model is also on display. Nearby hangs a giant — really giant — paintbrush by found object sculptor...

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
303magazine.com

Deborah Roberts’ “I’m” Debuts at the Museum of Contemporary Art This Weekend

Mixed media artist Deborah Roberts has made Black womanhood and children the center of her work, dissecting how white supremacy impacts that identify. Roberts’ paintings demand these identities are seen through montages of fashion, disproportionate limbs and vibrant facial expressions. Her first solo exhibit, I’m, debuted at The Contemporary Austin...
DENVER, CO
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Gallery Wild connects contemporary art to conservation

In theory, drawing a bison without a reference is relatively simple, especially if you frequent the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem or can clearly picture the Wyoming state flag in your head. The iconic mammals are shaggy and large, with a big hump, small horns and a tuft of coarse hair extending from their chin. In theory, easy to re-create. In practice? Well, it takes practice. Just ask Carrie Wild.
WYOMING STATE
northfortynews

Sharon Carlisle Opens at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art

PLEASEtouch is visual artist Sharon Carlisle’s latest gallery installation, opening reception at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art Friday, September 10 at 6 pm. Along with senses of sight and sound, Carlisle invites visitors to expand and focus their present awareness by using their sense of touch, a gesture seldom allowed in museums and galleries. The installation encourages visitors to move in and out of time through her inclusion of elements of past (artifacts from installations), present (new work), and future (referencing what’s to come).
LOVELAND, CO
thepress.net

The value of youth expression through art

Whether it be through fashion or hobbies, youth expression is essential to any teen in their quest for self-discovery. The members of Heritage High’s National Arts Honor Society use visual art as a form of self expression. Passion in the Heritage art community starts early. From a young age, teen...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
kcstudio.org

Gallery Glance: Contemporary Textile at Salina Art Center

Casey Whittier’s “Weather the Weather/Whatever the Weather” (2018), earthenware and steel, 46 x 38 x 46 in., is part of the “Contemporary Textile” exhibit at the Salina Art Center through Oct. 3. (photo by Brandon Forrest Frederick / from the artist) “Contemporary Textile,” the inaugural exhibit from the Salina Art...
KANSAS CITY, MO
pontevedrarecorder.com

Young hospital patients exhibit work at Museum of Contemporary Art

Art With a Heart in Healthcare continues its partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art for the 11th year with an exhibition titled “Behind the Mask.”. Young hospital patients from Northeast Florida communicated their thoughts through highly personalized artwork during a time when they all had to learn to communicate differently.
MUSEUMS
New River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Burgess Modern + Contemporary Presents LANGUAGE & INTERPRETATION at Market Art + Design Hamptons

Jedd Novatt, Karman Line VIICourtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary. At Market Art + Design Hamptons Art Fair 2021, Burgess Modern + Contemporary presents a curatorial exhibition titled: LANGUAGE & INTERPRETATION, which includes artwork by Andy Warhol, Jedd Novatt, Damien Hirst, Tom Wesselmann, Eric Fischl, Retna, and Gabriel Delgado.
oklahoman.com

Metropolitan Library System unveils Oklahoma Contemporary Art reference library

A new collection of hundreds of new art books will introduce Metropolitan Library System customers to the history, importance and key players of contemporary art. The Oklahoma Contemporary Art Reference Library is now on the second floor of the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave. The collection, which is available for browsing and borrowing, consists of over 400 books of interest to art aficionados as well as novice artists and everyone in between.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Napa Valley Register

An evening with the artists at Calistoga's Sofie Contemporary Arts

Sofie Contemporary Arts has announced the current exhibition, Los Dos: Lisa Beerntsen and Tony Speirs Collaborative Works has been extended through Oct. 31, and the public is invited to a special evening on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. when the artists will visit the gallery. Be there...
CALISTOGA, CA
Wicked Local

Art Matters LXVII: Reflections on various art media, why use pastel, part 20

A while ago we began an exploration of two-dimensional art media and have been focusing on the lesser-known medium of pastel. Currently, a look at a second famous woman pastelist-Mary Cassatt (Rosalba Carriera of Venice who was already discussed at length was first.) Pastels’ origins lead back to northern Italy during the Renaissance: To date, we’ve reviewed Renaissance and Mannerist pastel artists including Da Vinci continuing on into the Rococo Era, after which it’s use faded until it’s rediscovery by Degas and Whistler, two important Impressionists, along with today’s artist-Cassatt.
VISUAL ART
averyjournal.com

'Here and There, Contemporary Sculptural Ironwork' hosted by Toe River Arts

SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts hosts an annual Blacksmith Exhibition in conjunction with the annual Fire on the Mountain Festival which takes place in April. Due to the pandemic the 2020 festival was canceled. Because of the cancellation Toe River Arts recognized the need to adapt and hosted a virtual exhibition of blacksmith work.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions
kentwired.com

Kent resident’s 9/11 artwork displayed at Cleveland Museum of Art

A nine piece glass series by retired Kent State professor Henry Halem has been placed in the Cleveland Museum of Art in honor of the 20th Sept. 11 anniversary. The displayed pieces are made out of shattered glass in a 2-dimensional narrative, which add a layer of “metaphorical meaning” to the pieces.
KENT, OH
Mountain Democrat

Activism promoted through the arts

The Sacramento General Congress of Women presents Activism Through the Arts to showcase local artists expression of social justice, empowerment and self-agency, environmental justice, and health and well-being. “We are extremely proud to be the venue for such a powerful exhibition. The variety of work in the show is mind-blowing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
nycinsiderguide.com

un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition | Free @ Austrian Cultural Forum

On view at the Austrian Cultural Forum New York and Undercurrent, un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition is the culmination of two online residencies launched in 2020 to provide European and NYC-based artists an opportunity for critical exchange and collaboration during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The free exhibition features sculptures, installations, films, drawings, photographs, and performances created by artists who confronted the parameters imposed by the lockdowns and found creative solutions from which we all might learn. September 22, 2021 – January 7, 2022. More Info: un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Oklahoma Daily

OU alumni to host closing receptions for art exhibits at MAINSITE Contemporary Art

Two OU alumni will host closing receptions for their contemporary art exhibitions Friday, Sept. 10. MAINSITE Contemporary Art, the host of the Norman Arts Council, will host a closing reception for the exhibits “Choreographies” by OU alumna Leticia Galizzi and “Three Different Views of Reality” by OU alumna Katie Kimberling and mother-daughter duo Carolyn and Jana Faseler.
NORMAN, OK
artsy.net

The Greek Collector Championing Contemporary Art at Home and Abroad

Greek entrepreneur and art collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a man on a mission. He has been instrumental in redefining the Greek contemporary art scene, where private money often serves to revive public venues. His modus operandi is to take a derelict space, refurbish it, and turn it over to its owners to program artistic activities and implement their long-term vision. His latest undertaking is the overhaul of the abandoned portion of Athens’s former Public Tobacco Factory, today run by the Hellenic Parliament and housing its library and printing house. A rectilinear Neoclassical building constructed in 1930, it was once a symbol of Greece’s industrialization and progress. The last cigarette was rolled there, by now-defunct Greek tobacco giant Sante, in 1995. Since then, the facility has served as a military prison, a refugee shelter, and then as the offices of the Court of Auditors, the Presidency of the Government, and the Ministry of Finance.
MUSEUMS
Cumberland County Sentinel

Art: Photography examined 'In Light of the Past'

The COVID-19 pandemic made many of our favorite places inaccessible for a while, and for local art patrons, one of the most notable “off-limit” sites was the Trout Gallery at Dickinson College. Fortunately, protocols have eased, and the (masked) public is once again welcome to visit the galleries located inside the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts off West High Street in Carlisle. The opening could not come too soon as it has allowed a wider audience to experience, “In the Light of the Past: Experiencing Photography 1839 – 2021,” which has been on campus since March 5, before the exhibit concludes on Oct. 9.
CARLISLE, PA
MySanAntonio

Artisti Per Frescobaldi 5th Edition: Ten Years in Contemporary Art

A Journey Through The Art Project Guided By Tiziana Frescobaldi. The Artisti per Frescobaldi (Artists for Frescobaldi) project is the fruit of a natural evolution of what the Frescobaldi family have been able to achieve through their interest and passion for art for over 30 generations. That commitment has been a shared hallmark of other ancient noble families as well, who from the Renaissance forward guided Italy’s artistic and cultural life, in Florence in particular, as patrons, commissioners of art, and collectors. That participation in the artistic world and support of artists remains today vitally important to the Frescobaldi Family.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy