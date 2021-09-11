CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Announces New Album 'SINCERELY, KENTRELL'

Cover picture for the articleYoungBoy Never Broke Again is making his return with the announcement of his new album SINCERELY, KENTRELL, also releasing the brand new single “Life Support.”. The upcoming record marks the Baton Rouge artist’s third studio effort following 2020’s TOP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and 2020’s Until Death Call My Name. NBA YoungBoy was evidently hard at work last year, dropping three mixtapes — Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2 and Until I Return — TOP and the collaborative project Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid. Fans can expect cuts like “Toxic Punk,” “White Teeth” and “Nevada” to appear on his upcoming album.

