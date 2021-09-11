YoungBoy Never Broke Again Announces New Album 'SINCERELY, KENTRELL'

Usain Bolt is celebrating the release of his debut album, Country Yutes.The champion athlete, who retired from track and field in 2017 after sustaining a serious hamstring injury, is now pursuing a music career.His reggae album, Country Yutes, was released last Friday and is now performing well in the iTunes charts. In a press release, Bolt said of the project: “If you have followed my career over the years, you would see me always dancing and listening to music. “It’s no secret to the world that I love music. Music has just always been a part of my DNA.”Bolt previously...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO