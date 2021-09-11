CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: S. Korea backs U.S. in terrorism fight

 7 days ago
APTOPIX Sept 11 Pentagon A beam of light is visible over the Lincoln Memorial, the day before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute near the Pentagon, Friday Sept. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana)

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his “deepest sympathies” to U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and says South Korea as a key ally will continue to support U.S. efforts to fight terrorism.

Moon in a message posted on Twitter and Facebook Saturday said the “shock of that day still remains as deep wounds in the hearts of so many” and that “no violence can win against peace and inclusiveness.”

He said South Korea as “American’s strong ally will continue to actively join your and the international community’s efforts to combat terrorism.”

NEW YORK — The U.S. is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks Saturday with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The milestone anniversary takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks.

It was also happening amid continuing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 11 times as many people in New York City as the nearly 3,000 that perished in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks.

Former President George W. Bush is expected to speak at the Pennsylvania memorial. Other observances are planned around the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

