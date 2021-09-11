CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tazewell, Twin Springs win via comebacks; Chilhowie (3-0), Union (2-0), Twin Valley (2-0) stay unbeaten; Grundy opens season with win over Blacksburg

Cover picture for the articleThe Tazewell Bulldogs collected their first football win of the season on Friday night and did so with an impressive comeback. Carter Creasy’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Mills with 7:17 remaining put Tazewell ahead to stay as the Bulldogs erased an 18-point deficit to beat the Mount View (West Virginia) Golden Knights, 22-18.

