Byron, MI

Durand steamrolls Byron for 53-0 victory

By GREYSON STEELE Argus-Press Staff Writer
Argus Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYRON — Durand got the last word against rival Byron, steamrolling the Eagles with 382 yards of total offense for a 53-0 statement win Friday. The Railroaders (2-1, 1-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) received explosive contributions on the ground from Gabe Lynn (88 yards, TD), Darin Alward (74 yards, 2 TD), Bryce Benford (68 yards, TD), Charlie Rawlins (50 yards, TD) and Alex Bruni (50 yards, TD) in a game Eagles first-year head coach Jim Carlisle made known he had circled on the schedule.

