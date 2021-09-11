Durand steamrolls Byron for 53-0 victory
BYRON — Durand got the last word against rival Byron, steamrolling the Eagles with 382 yards of total offense for a 53-0 statement win Friday. The Railroaders (2-1, 1-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) received explosive contributions on the ground from Gabe Lynn (88 yards, TD), Darin Alward (74 yards, 2 TD), Bryce Benford (68 yards, TD), Charlie Rawlins (50 yards, TD) and Alex Bruni (50 yards, TD) in a game Eagles first-year head coach Jim Carlisle made known he had circled on the schedule.www.argus-press.com
