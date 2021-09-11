CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The Latest: Defense secretary remembers 'fallen teammates'

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9e3o_0bsvaCcB00
Sept 11 Pentagon Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during an observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon)

ARLINGTON, Va. — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that “we remember not just who our fallen teammates were, but the mission that they shared.”

Austin made the prepared remarks at a Pentagon ceremony Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

He continued, "We recall their common commitment to defend our republic … and to squarely face new dangers.’’

Austin noted that “almost a quarter of the citizens who we defend today were born after 9/11,” including many of the 13 American service members killed in the recent attack in Afghanistan.

He says that “as the years march on, we must ensure that all our fellow Americans know and understand what happened here on 9/11 … and in Manhattan … and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.”

The Pentagon chief says that “it is our responsibility to remember. And it is our duty to defend our democracy.”

He says, “We cannot know what the next 20 years will bring. We cannot know what new dangers they will carry. … But we do know that America will always lead.”

And to the audience at the Pentagon commemoration, the defense secretary said, “We still work here. We still remember here. We still uphold our values here. With clear heads and fearless hearts."

___

MORE ON SEPT. 11:

From 9/11's ashes a new world took shape. It did not last

Surviving 9/11 was 'just the first piece of the journey'

9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves

How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy

Two decades after 9/11, Muslim Americans still fighting bias

20 years later, fallout from toxic WTC dust grows

They were some of 9/11′s biggest names. Where are they now?

From election to COVID, 9/11 conspiracies cast a long shadow

— Read these stories and more AP coverage of the Sept. 11 anniversary at: https://apnews.com/hub/9-11-a-world-changed.

___

NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen has performed at the World Trade Center memorial plaza during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The audience of dignitaries and family members of people killed in the 2001 attacks applauded after Springsteen performed his song “I’ll See You In My Dreams” while accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica.

Victims’ relatives then resumed their reading of names of the fallen, a tradition since the first anniversary of the attacks that leveled the trade center’s twin towers.

___

NEW YORK — The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress, and other dignitaries joined a crowd of victims’ relatives Saturday on the Sept. 11 memorial plaza in New York. The memorial stands where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were rammed and felled by hijacked planes.

Observances are also planned at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed their hijacked jets: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden is scheduled to pay respects at all three places, and former President George W. Bush is to speak at the Pennsylvania ceremony.

___

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban flag is waving over the Afghan presidential palace the same day the U.S. and the world marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The milestone anniversary Saturday takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks.

The Taliban flag was raised Friday and could be seen waving over the presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday.

The U.S. is set to mark the 9/11 anniversary with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

____

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama has lauded the heroes of 9/11 — and of the years since — in a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

“One thing that became clear on 9/11 — and has been clear ever since — is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right,” said Obama, who was U.S. President from 2009 to 2017.

He said the enduring image for him and his wife Michelle of that day was not the wreckage and destruction but the people. He singled out firefighters who ran up the stairs as others were running down, passengers who stormed the cockpit of their plane and volunteers who came forward across the country in the days that followed.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen the same courage and selflessness on display again and again,” Obama said.

“We saw it a decade ago when, after years of persistence, our military brought justice to Osama bin Laden. And we’re seeing it today — in the doctors and nurses, bone tired, doing what they can to save lives; the servicemembers, some of whom weren’t even born 20 years ago, putting themselves at risk to save Americans and help refugees find a better life; the first responders battling roaring fires and rising waters to bring families to safety.”

___

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity.

In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the “terrible attacks” on New York and Washington, D.C.

“My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,’’ she said.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.″

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also remembered the attacks, issuing a statement ahead of the anniversary saying that the terrorists had failed to “shake our belief in freedom and democracy.”

“They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WashingtonExaminer

Calls for Milley to be fired and Blinken to resign getting louder

MILLEY IN PERIL: Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, has at least two blockbuster claims that could end the military career of Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley. The book, co-authored by Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, describes two problematic episodes at the end of the Trump presidency: one in which Milley appears to give an illegal order to countermand the president's authority to launch a nuclear strike, and a second in which he purportedly told his Chinese counterpart he would tip him off if President Donald Trump were to order an attack on China.
WASHINGTON, DC
WashingtonExaminer

Sept. 11 crash sites remember the fallen 20 years on

People gathered Saturday at the three sites where terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001, with leaders, survivors, and more paying tribute and mourning the fallen 20 years later. Ground zero in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, hosted memorials with survivors and top U.S....
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Bill Clinton
Natchitoches Times

Fallen soldiers remembered with table display

On Thursday, Aug. 26, 13 U.S. soldiers were tragically killed in a suicide-bombing attack at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The following week, one local restaurant decided to honor those fallen heroes with a patriotic display. Trail Boss, located on South Drive, decorated a lone table in red, white and blue, adorned with a folded American flag and a nameplate indicating the space was reserved for the fallen soldiers.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
flguide.com

Remembering the fallen

As the 20-year war in the Middle East has officially come to an end, members of the Southwest Florida community are paying their respects to the brave men and women who tragically lost their lives before evacuating Afghanistan. On Sept. 1 at the Veterans Memorial Area at Eco Park, nearly...
MILITARY
tribuneledgernews.com

With prayers and promises, a California city remembers a fallen Marine

When it comes to Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Norco, Calif., has pride and pain and anger to spare. Just days after the young Marine was killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at Kabul airport, golf carts and horses and trucks snaked through town in an impromptu parade. The American Legion raised $25,000 for his family at a pancake breakfast.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense#Muslim Americans#Covid#Ap#Congress#The World Trade Center#Taliban#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
Birmingham Star

Foreign Secretary meets with US defense official

Washington DC [US], September 4 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl on Friday and discussed ways to advance India-US strategic and defense partnerships. During his three-day official visit to Washington DC, Foreign Secretary exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan,...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy