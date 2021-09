(KUTV) — Grand County High Schoolcanceled classes this week, with too few subs to cover the 10 teachers out that tested positive for COVID-19. 2News spoke with other districts to find out if they’re facing a similar struggle. Jordan district says it can always use more subs, but it’s the uncertainty of COVID-19 and what the demand will be on any given day that can make it harder to find enough replacements.

