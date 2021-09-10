CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising star Leylah Fernandez: ‘Teacher told me to stop playing tennis, you’ll never make it’

Leylah Fernandez’s run to the U.S. Open final has been exciting, but she revealed her tennis career was nearly derailed by a teacher who didn’t offer support. Fernandez, the Canadian tennis rising star who just turned 19, is set to play 18-year-old British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu in the final on Saturday. Some years ago she was told she should just focus on school and not devote her time to the sport she’s come to love.

HollywoodLife

Leylah Fernandez: 5 Things to Know About The Tennis Player, 19, Competing In US Open Final

Leylah Fernandez has been dominating the 2021 US Open, and is just one match away from winning the entire Grand Slam tournament. All eyes are on Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open. The 19-year-old tennis star will match up against Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain in the women’s singles finals of the Grand Slam tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leylah was relatively unknown prior to the tournament, and wasn’t considered a favorite to win early on. But she defied expectations and has dominated, even knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round. Learn more about Leylah below!
HOLAUSA

Celebrity reactions to tennis teenage sensation Leylah Fernandez

At just 19 years old Montreal‘s Leylah Fernandez is the new teenage sensation at the US Open. Fernandez’s birthday was just this last Monday on September 6th and the Canadian ingenue’s father is from Ecuador. The talented athlete won her quarterfinal making her the youngest semifinalist at the US Open since Maria Sharapova in 2005. Her match upset the No 5 seed, Elina Svitlana and she had the New York City crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium electrifying cheering. After she won the women’s single match Naomi Osaka headed over to give her a high five. The young tennis player took New York by storm when she made her Grand Slam debut by defeating Osaka and former world No. 1, Angelique Kerber. She will play her semifinal match tomorrow and hopefully, all the new attention only fuels the fire inside of her. Celebrities, athletes, and even politicians have taken notice of the rising star. Take a look at some reactions below and scroll down to see some epic shots of Fernandez on the court.
@wearemitu

How A Father-Daughter Bond Is Pushing 19-Year-Old Leylah Fernandez To Tennis Super Stardom

The 19-year-old tennis champion Leylah Fernandez – who is of Ecuadorian and Filipina heritage – is all over sports headlines as she is crushing once-dominant players on the court. In fact, she recently knocked off the two-time champion Naomi Osaka during a match at the U.S. Open. It’s obvious that at just 19, this tennis great has a bright future ahead of her.
Daily Mail

Leylah Fernandez is coached by her superstitious ex-footballer father and has NBA legend Steve Nash fighting her corner... now the 19-year-old faces Emma Raducanu in the US Open final for $2.5m after being told to GIVE UP tennis by her old teacher!

Emma Raducanu hasn't been the only teen burning up the Arthur Ashe court over the past week, with 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez also securing her spot in the US Open final to set up a showdown with the Brit. The Canadian produced a truly stunning display to beat No 2 seed...
Daily Mail

US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was told to GIVE UP on tennis and focus on school by her teacher as the Canadian now prepares to battle Britain's Emma Raducanu for glory in New York

At any other Grand Slam in any other year, Leylah Fernandez would be the women’s finalist hogging the headlines. Just like Emma Raducanu, the world No 73 is a Canadian-born teenager of mixed heritage who has defied her lowly ranking by reaching the US Open showpiece. And while Raducanu has reached the final without dropping a set, Fernandez’s own remarkable run has seen her swat aside three of the world’s top five.
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have played with a similar lack of inhibition at the US Open... but the stars have aligned and Brit sensation can carve herself a unique place in our sporting history

From the rooftop terrace of Emma Raducanu’s Fifth Avenue hotel you can see for miles across the canyons of Manhattan. One more win on Saturday evening and, wherever she finds herself, the 18-year-old from Kent really will be the queen of all she surveys. Nobody has ever taken the lift...
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu is forced to call on medic at VITAL point of US Open final as British teenage star suffers gruesome cut to her knee trying to slide for a shot - leaving her opponent Leylah Fernandez fuming at the break in play

Emma Raducanu's domination of the US Open came under threat of coming unstuck in the final moments, as she was forced to call a medical time-out after two match points. Leylah Fernandez was bravely weathering the storm as Raducanu stood only a swing from victory before the British teen grazed her knee sliding for the ball.
chatsports.com

On a Difficult Day for New York, Leylah Fernandez Moves a Tennis Crowd

Leylah Fernandez stood on the podium, fighting back tears. She had finished an eloquent runner-up speech, looking as if all she wanted was to disappear underneath the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium and get a hug from her family. But she prolonged her anguish for a few more minutes. Fernandez,...
