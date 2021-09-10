Rising star Leylah Fernandez: ‘Teacher told me to stop playing tennis, you’ll never make it’
Leylah Fernandez’s run to the U.S. Open final has been exciting, but she revealed her tennis career was nearly derailed by a teacher who didn’t offer support. Fernandez, the Canadian tennis rising star who just turned 19, is set to play 18-year-old British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu in the final on Saturday. Some years ago she was told she should just focus on school and not devote her time to the sport she’s come to love.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0