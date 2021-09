Alice O. Zorn, 98, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, at her home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born in Stony Point, N.Y., on Nov. 14, 1922. She was the sixth of seven children born to Harry and Elizabeth Ossman. She married her High School sweetheart, John in 1943 and lived their lives in New York, Southern California and in Coeur d’Alene for the past 25 years.