For those of us who remember the unspeakable events of September 11 — and especially those of us who were in or near New York, Washington, or Shanksville — the anniversary still stirs deep emotions. It seems impossible to believe that 20 years have passed already. That's an entire generation of children who have no memories of the attack and know about it only through history lessons or by reading children's books about September 11.

