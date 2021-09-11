Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
The Australian driver, who was fourth in Spa’s wet qualifying session, was frustrated to be shuffled back to fifth as the final Monza Q3 runs concluded. His teammate Lando Norris ended up finishing 0.006s ahead to claim fourth, with Max Verstappen 0.029s in front and set to start third on the grid for Saturday’s Italian Grand Prix sprint race behind polesitter Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.www.motorsport.com
