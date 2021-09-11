Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

From the back of the grid and the brink of bankruptcy to the top step, McLaren proves it's possible. A Mercedes-powered team took a 1-2 finish in the Italian Grand Prix. Shocking, I know—if you've been following Formula One's hybrid era whatsoever, then the idea of that happening really isn't a surprise. Unless you know it wasn't the factory team, it was McLaren. Yes, the same McLaren that's Honda era was so laughably horrible it started feeling like weekly bullying to even force the outfit to take its cars out. 3,213 days after its last win, the papaya team is back on the top step of the podium.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO