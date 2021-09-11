CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

By Alex Kalinauckas
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian driver, who was fourth in Spa’s wet qualifying session, was frustrated to be shuffled back to fifth as the final Monza Q3 runs concluded. His teammate Lando Norris ended up finishing 0.006s ahead to claim fourth, with Max Verstappen 0.029s in front and set to start third on the grid for Saturday’s Italian Grand Prix sprint race behind polesitter Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

f1i.com

Ricciardo leads triumphant McLaren 1-2 at Monza!

Daniel Ricciardo picked up his first F1 victory for McLaren, with team mate Lando Norris making it a 1-2 for the squad for the first time in 11 years and their first win since 2012. The pair finished ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who had managed to fight his...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Norris: McLaren deserved "incredible" Monza F1 win

At Monza Ricciardo snatched the lead away from Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen at the start and managed to keep the Dutchman at bay during the first stint. After Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided, Norris made it a McLaren 1-2, which the pair defended from Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Sergio Perez until the finish.
MOTORSPORTS
thetechtalk.org

Ricciardo Wins At Monza After Brutal Accident By Verstappen And Hamilton

The F-1 World Championship reaches its very hot final stretch, with Verstappen and Hamilton declaring war after finishing the Italian GP early. Both staged an impressive crash , from which they were fortunately unharmed (although with the Dutch sanctioned), and which favored Daniel Ricciardo’s first triumph with McLaren and the eighth of his sports career. The Australian had not won a race since the 2018 Monaco GP.
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ricciardo’s shock win at F1 Italian GP

Australian bags first victory for McLaren; Hamilton and Verstappen clash heavily. Daniel Ricciardo emerged the shock winner from Monza, securing the first win for McLaren since Jenson Button won at Interlagos in 2012. Even better, his team-mate Lando Norris was second, ahead of the Mercedes-AMG of Valtteri Bottas. As he...
MOTORSPORTS
thedrive

McLaren’s F1 Victory at Monza Concludes 3,123 Days of Struggle

From the back of the grid and the brink of bankruptcy to the top step, McLaren proves it's possible. A Mercedes-powered team took a 1-2 finish in the Italian Grand Prix. Shocking, I know—if you've been following Formula One's hybrid era whatsoever, then the idea of that happening really isn't a surprise. Unless you know it wasn't the factory team, it was McLaren. Yes, the same McLaren that's Honda era was so laughably horrible it started feeling like weekly bullying to even force the outfit to take its cars out. 3,213 days after its last win, the papaya team is back on the top step of the podium.
MOTORSPORTS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
MotorAuthority

Michael Schumacher "different but he's here," according to new documentary

In an upcoming Netflix documentary called "Schumacher," Corinna Schumacher, the wife of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, gave an update on the racer's health after the 2013 skiing accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. "Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Schumacher, review: a catastrophically misjudged positioning exercise for the Schumacher brand

12 cert, 112 min. Dirs: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech. It has been more than eight years since anyone outside his immediate circle of intimates has seen or heard from Michael Schumacher. In December 2013, the seven-time Formula One world champion sustained injuries while skiing in the French Alps that were serious enough to warrant him being kept in a medically induced coma for six months. He was then transferred to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, and updates on his progress since have been both cryptic and vanishingly scarce.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Teams are entering the final third of the 2021 season braced for possible penalties as they hit the limit of their season allocation for power unit elements. Red Bull has already confirmed that Max Verstappen will have to take a grid drop at a race later this year after losing one of his engines in a crash at Silverstone with title rival Hamilton, but will do so strategically at a track it thinks would allow for Verstappen to recover places.
MOTORSPORTS
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Mick Schumacher Now?

“You should become one with the car” was legendary racing driver Michael Schumacher’s philosophy on track. It left a lasting impact on the next generation of drivers that came into the sport. One of them was Michael’s own son, Mick Schumacher. Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ delves into the seven-time World Champion’s life on and off the track and has Mick talking about how much he misses his father. The 22-year-old unsurprisingly picked up racing at a young age and eventually learned of the attention his surname brought. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Norris: Missing P3 in Monza F1 qualifying "sucks"

Following his worst qualifying of the year last weekend at Zandvoort, where his unbroken run of consecutive Q3 appearances came to an end with 13th on the grid, Norris sat third after the first runs in Q3 at Monza on Friday evening and was just 0.065 seconds shy of provisional leader Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

Alfa Romeo To Run Special Livery For Monza F1 Weekend

Alfa Romeo Racing will sport a one-off livery this weekend, as their cars take to the Monza circuit for their home Grand Prix. The special livery will commemorate how the team won the first-ever Formula 1 title in 1950, at the now legendary Italian track. The livery has been created...
MOTORSPORTS
whathifi.com

Italian Grand Prix live stream and how to watch the F1 from Monza

The Max vs Lewis show continues this weekend, as F1 returns to the legendary Monza circuit for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes are tipped to dominate at the Temple of Speed, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won’t give up his championship lead without a (wheel-to-wheel) fight. Practice 1 starts at 1.30pm BST on Friday, 10th Sept. Austrian F1 fans can stream the race for free. Follow our guide on how to watch an Italian Grand Prix free live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.
MOTORSPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

F1 leader Verstappen looking to end poor run at Monza

After retaking the championship lead with a victory in his home race last weekend, Max Verstappen now has to face Lewis Hamilton on a track the British driver has long dominated. Verstappen won the Netherlands Grand Prix on Sunday to move three points ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton but...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 team bosses call for safer solution to Monza qualifying issues

As the value of a slipstream is so high at the high-speed track, qualifying sessions at Monza have always been fraught as drivers battle for track position to get a tow from the car ahead of them - while not running so close that they lose aerodynamic efficiency. During Friday...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

The incident at the first chicane put both men out of the race, and it came just three races after contact between the pair at Silverstone led to a heavy crash for Verstappen. By coincidence, Hill himself had collisions with then rival Michael Schumacher at both the British and Italian GPs when they were fighting for the championship in 1995.
MOTORSPORTS

