CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport County, RI

High Surf Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Most beaches are no longer staffed with lifeguards for the season. Obey any posted beach closures. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Eastern Plymouth MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very dangerous swimming and surfing conditions due to high surf and life threatening rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large breaking waves will result in very dangerous conditions for anyone trying to view the surf from rocks or jetties.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Washington County, RI
County
Newport County, RI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Island#High Surf Advisory#Washington High Surf#Eastern Plymouth Ma#Eastern Essex Ma#Barnstable Ma

Comments / 0

Community Policy