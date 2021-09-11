CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

High Surf Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Most beaches are no longer staffed with lifeguards for the season. Obey any posted beach closures. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Eastern Plymouth MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very dangerous swimming and surfing conditions due to high surf and life threatening rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large breaking waves will result in very dangerous conditions for anyone trying to view the surf from rocks or jetties.

alerts.weather.gov

